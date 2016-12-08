City council sets 2017 levy



City Administrator Robert Wolfington (left) and outgoing Mayor Merv Peterson at his last regular monthly meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

At their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Tyler City Council voted to approve a four percent increase in the 2017 levy. The increase will come to a total dollar amount of $10,654, for a total 2017 levy of $277,027.

Among the projects slated for 2017 will be continuation of the sealcoating project that was started in 2016. Costs for the 2016 portion were significantly lower than expected, so this summer’s sealcoating continued to include many of the streets that were not scheduled until 2017. This will decrease the to­tal number of years originally planned for the entire project…

