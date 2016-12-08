Grizzly gymnasts kicked off season at The Barn Dec. 2



Senior gymnast Brianna Bolish receives encouraging words from Coach Sherri Johnson before performing her first floor routine of the season. Bolish scored 7.95 for the Grizzlies.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team season opened Dec. 2 at The Barn, where the Grizzlies played host to the defending Sec­tion 3A Champions, the Worthington Trojans.

The Trojans defeated the Grizzlies in a close match 136.025 to 130.4.

Despite the loss, Coach Sherri Johnson was pleased with the team’s performance. “We’re off to a great start”, said Johnson. “It’s always good to get a point to build on for the season. We did some great things tonight. This team is loaded with potential and it’s going to be fun to see how far we can go!”

