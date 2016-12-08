Knights shine in the season opener against HBC 62-45



The 2016 RTR Boys Basketball Team—from left to right in front are Carter Hansen, Jared Baartman, Brett Kelley and Cooper Hansen; in back are Garrett Kern, Jayden Strand, Sam Schardin, Jonah Johnson and Westin Kirk.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys traveled to Hills last Thursday to open their new season against the HBC Patriots. Both teams used a full court press to start the game. There was one major dif­ference. The RTR boys used their quickness and aggressive style of play to jump to an early 21-6 ad­vantage after nine minutes of play. Jonah Johnson and Cooper Hansen both had six points during this fine start.

The Patriots did out­score the Knights the sec­ond nine minutes of the first half, but the score at the break was 35-24 for the visiting Knights.

