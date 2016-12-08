Lady Knights take it on the chin in Edgerton

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls felt the sting of the SWC Eagles last Tuesday in Edgerton. The Eagles, ranked sixth in the first Class 1A bas­ketball poll, raced to a 13-point halftime lead on their way to a convincing 94-57 final.

The Eagles were just a bit quicker to the ball and the basket throughout the game. Turnovers did not help the Lady Knights ei­ther. Although the Knights got some baskets by forc­ing turnovers, the Ea­gles seemed to get more points from their forcing of mistakes by the visiting Knights.

The start of the game was fast-paced through the first nine minutes of play…

