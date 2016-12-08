RTR girls and boys split doubleheader with Adrian

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The annual doublehead­er with the Adrian Dragons saw the fans of both teams go home with smiles on their faces. The RTR girls would post their first win of the year with a 47-42 victory over the Dragons. The Dragon boys would come back in the second half to beat the Knight boys 66 to 57.

In the girls game the Dragons would jump to a quick 8-1 advantage before the Lady Knights would score nine straight points for the lead….

The boys from RTR would score 16 points the first nine minutes of play to have a lead of five points. Sam Schardin would have six of those points. The Dragons fought back to take a one-point lead be­fore the Knights rattled off 10 of the next 12 points to grab a lead of seven points. A 3-pointer by Brett Kel­ley was huge. Carter Han­sen made two free throws close to the half to give the Knights another seven-point lead…

