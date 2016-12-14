Avera maps a path to the future

By Mark Wilmes

Avera Marshall Regional President Mary Maertens was on hand Thursday evening at the Tyler Golf Club to host a public forum on the future of the Avera Tyler facility. Maertens opened the meeting with a brief review of the process over the past year and the announcement of the upcoming addition of Heidi Hansen, DNP, Family Medicine (Doctor of Nursing Practice) in early 2017.

George Jorgensen of Tyler serves on the Avera Marshall Board of Trustees and told the crowd he appreciates where the local medical facility is and where it is headed.

“We have many people to thank who got us where the hospital system is now, from the top brass at Avera to Maertens to the City of Tyler,” Jorgensen said. “Avera has been true to their word. Thank you to Mary.”

