Grizzly gymnasts win three in a row in a busy week

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team recorded their first wins of the season in a busy week of gymnastics. The Griz­zlies defeated Sioux Falls Washington and Pipestone Area in a triangular on Dec. 6 in Pipestone and hosted the Deuel Cardinals from Clear Lake, South Dakota on Dec. 8 claiming their third win of the season.The Grizzlies scored 130.5 to defeat SF Washington (121.45) and Pipestone (108.85). Hendricks/RTR tallied 129.875 in their win over the Cardinals who scored 127.325.

Coach Sherri Johnson is excited with her team’s performances so far. “We’ve had a lot of meets crammed into a short amount of time, so we re­ally haven’t had much time to work on things,” said Johnson…

