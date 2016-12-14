Lady Knights win comeback thriller against MCC 49-48
December 14, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to Slayton last Monday, hoping to add their second win of the basketball season to their first win Saturday. The Ladies from RTR scored just enough points to get that win as Mya Christensen would hit a long-range shot with 13 seconds left on the clock to break a 47-all tie. The Rebels from MCC would get a chance to tie the game with about three seconds left, but missed the second of two free throws attempts.
The game would start with the Knights holding serve over the first nine minutes of play. Baskets by Alexis Nelson, Christensen, Courtney Petersen and Tina Haroldson would give the Knights a lead of three points. However, the Rebels would bounce back with 10 straight points to grab a nice advantage…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.