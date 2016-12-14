Lady Knights win comeback thriller against MCC 49-48

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Slayton last Monday, hoping to add their sec­ond win of the basketball season to their first win Saturday. The Ladies from RTR scored just enough points to get that win as Mya Christensen would hit a long-range shot with 13 seconds left on the clock to break a 47-all tie. The Reb­els from MCC would get a chance to tie the game with about three seconds left, but missed the sec­ond of two free throws at­tempts.

The game would start with the Knights holding serve over the first nine minutes of play. Baskets by Alexis Nelson, Chris­tensen, Courtney Petersen and Tina Haroldson would give the Knights a lead of three points. However, the Rebels would bounce back with 10 straight points to grab a nice advantage…

