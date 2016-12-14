Marshall Independent announces all-area football squads for 2016

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR football Knights had six different players make the Marshall Inde­pendent football list for 2016. The lists consisted of first and second team offense and defenses plus an honorable mention list.

Westin Kirk of the Knights made the team as an offensive linemen on the second team. Westin helped the Knights rush for over 1,000 yards this past season. He also was a defensive standout with 74 tackles, which was 16th in the area. He also had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.