RTR Knights roll to first conference win, 74-33
December 14, 2016
Garrett Kern puts up a shot in the lane during Friday evening’s Knights win over Yellow Medicine East.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Knight boys used balanced scoring against YME last Friday as they recorded their first Camden Conference win of the year. The team rolled to a quick 9 to 0 start and had a 24-point advantage at the intermission when the score was 41-17.
Pressure defense by the Knights forced turnovers that were converted into quick points by the home team Knights. Jonah Johnson, Garrett Kern and Cooper Hansen would hit 3-pointers during the first nine minutes of play when the score was 22-6.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |