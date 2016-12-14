RTR Knights roll to first conference win, 74-33



Garrett Kern puts up a shot in the lane during Friday evening’s Knights win over Yellow Medicine East.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Knight boys used balanced scoring against YME last Friday as they recorded their first Cam­den Conference win of the year. The team rolled to a quick 9 to 0 start and had a 24-point advantage at the intermission when the score was 41-17.

Pressure defense by the Knights forced turnovers that were converted into quick points by the home team Knights. Jonah John­son, Garrett Kern and Cooper Hansen would hit 3-pointers during the first nine minutes of play when the score was 22-6.

