The RTR Youth Wrestlers competed at the Worthington Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Dec. 9. Pictured left to right in front are Jonah Lovre (1st), Tyler Kraft (1st), Brayden Chandler (1st), Colton Chandler (2nd), and Levi Kraft (1st); in back are Sean Greisse (1st), Ramsey Carr (3rd), Anthony Lovre (4th), Joshua Kraft (1st), Drew Chandler (2nd).

