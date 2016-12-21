Golf Club seeks help in reducing debt

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Tyler Golf Club Board of Directors is asking for your help. The board has kicked off the Tyler Golf Club Debt Reduction Project, aimed at giving the local course a bit of relief from a total debt of $284,415.54 as of Sept. 1.

In a recent letter to area residents, the board asked for donations of any size to help ensure that the course remains as a community asset for years to come.

“Servicing this debt out of our current dues structure is difficult,” the letter stated. “Eliminating this expense would help ensure the long-term viability of the course for generations.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.