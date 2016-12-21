Hendricks-RTR gymnasts fall short of defending team champions

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team traveled to Madison, South Dakota on Dec. 12 to take on the defending South Dakota State A Gymnastics Champions, the Madison Bulldogs. The Bulldogs held off the Grizzlies scor­ing 128.85 to 127.15.

“We were so close to knocking off the defending State Champs,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We had a lot of falls on the night and that really hurt us, but we did some great things…

