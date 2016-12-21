Hendricks-RTR gymnasts fall short of defending team champions
December 21, 2016
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team traveled to Madison, South Dakota on Dec. 12 to take on the defending South Dakota State A Gymnastics Champions, the Madison Bulldogs. The Bulldogs held off the Grizzlies scoring 128.85 to 127.15.
“We were so close to knocking off the defending State Champs,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We had a lot of falls on the night and that really hurt us, but we did some great things…
