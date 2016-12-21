Knights roll to second conference win, 81-49

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights host­ed the TMB Panthers last Tuesday in Tyler. The Knights roared to a 24- point advantage at inter­mission, 51-27, and kept the pressure on the second half in posting their second Camden Conference win of the year.

The start for the Knights didn’t start off the best as they would not hit a field the first four minutes of the game. Chris Muecke would finally get the of­fense going with a couple of quick baskets as the Knights scored 21 points the first nine minutes of play.

