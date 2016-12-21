Knights roll to second conference win, 81-49
December 21, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights hosted the TMB Panthers last Tuesday in Tyler. The Knights roared to a 24- point advantage at intermission, 51-27, and kept the pressure on the second half in posting their second Camden Conference win of the year.
The start for the Knights didn’t start off the best as they would not hit a field the first four minutes of the game. Chris Muecke would finally get the offense going with a couple of quick baskets as the Knights scored 21 points the first nine minutes of play.
