Lady Knights fall to Lancers 72-45
December 21, 2016
Courtney Petersen puts up a shot in traffic during Thursday’s game against the Lancers.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Canby Lancers, the sixth-ranked team in Class 1A for girls in the State of Minnesota, showed why they might deserve that ranking last Thursday in Tyler. They survived a slow start to beat the Lady Knights 72-45.
Both teams wanted to run the ball after a defensive rebound on this night. They must have figured the clock would run faster also and they would get home quicker. Yes, there was a storm forming in the west, moving in a east-word direction. However, the fast-paced type of game only led to fouls by both teams. In total, there were 50 fouls called in the game. Yes, they were also fouls not called. A total of 61 free throws were shot.
