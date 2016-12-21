National Weather Service reports “Coldest air in seven years”



The Tribute office received the above photo from a local reader with the following message—“In case of life-threatening winter weather, do what this dude does. And who is this guy wearing tried-and-true cold weather survival gear? Admiral Robert Edwin Peary (who made first expedition to North Pole in modern era), of course. NO! It’s Robert Linnett.”

By Shelly Finzen

A picture is worth a thousand words, or at least that’s what they say. Believe it or not, the accompanying photo is of the pier at Lake Benton’s Creamery Park. Because of the weekend’s snow followed by cold tempera­tures, the lake looks like any of the hillsides in the area.

According to a special report released by the National Weath­er Service, the weekend’s storm brought an average of two to eight inches of snow across the region…

