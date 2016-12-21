Tyler Laundromat receives Little Red Bookshelf



A new addition has arrived at the Tyler Laundromat, compliments of the United Way of Southwest Minnesota.

The Tyler Laundromat, located on 124 W. Bradley Street in Tyler, is the new home of a Little Red Bookshelf.

The Little Red Bookshelf is an early literacy effort sponsored by the United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) that places red bookshelves at key locations where children and families often visit. Shelves are filled with donated, new, or gently-used books in multiple languages for children ages birth to fifth grade.

