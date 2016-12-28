Knights get impressive win over Lakers in Cottonwood

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights found out the value of making free throws last Tues­day in Cottonwood as they converted on seven straight tosses in the fi­nal minute of the game to beat the Lakeview Lakers 62-56.

This Camden Confer­ence affair had all the makings of a post-season game. It was tight all the way with both teams hav­ing leads. The Lakers had the early lead after nine minutes of play when the score was 16-10. This was when Westin Kirk made his first move of the game. Westin would hit two free throws, a 3-pointer and two 2-pointers for a lead for the Knights…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.