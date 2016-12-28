Knights get impressive win over Lakers in Cottonwood
December 28, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights found out the value of making free throws last Tuesday in Cottonwood as they converted on seven straight tosses in the final minute of the game to beat the Lakeview Lakers 62-56.
This Camden Conference affair had all the makings of a post-season game. It was tight all the way with both teams having leads. The Lakers had the early lead after nine minutes of play when the score was 16-10. This was when Westin Kirk made his first move of the game. Westin would hit two free throws, a 3-pointer and two 2-pointers for a lead for the Knights…
