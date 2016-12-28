Lady Knights lose at home against Minneota Vikings



The RTR girls basketball team getting fired up to face Minneota on Dec. 19.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

On Sunday the Minne­sota Vikings laid an egg at home in an important game. On Monday evening The Minneota Vikings once again showed the RTR Lady Knights the im­portance of being aggres­sive on the floor as they would come away with a 75-43 win.

The game was close for the first 13 minutes of the contest. Alexis Nelson hit a basket to give the Lady Knights an early lead…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.