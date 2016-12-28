Lady Knights lose at home against Minneota Vikings
December 28, 2016
The RTR girls basketball team getting fired up to face Minneota on Dec. 19.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
On Sunday the Minnesota Vikings laid an egg at home in an important game. On Monday evening The Minneota Vikings once again showed the RTR Lady Knights the importance of being aggressive on the floor as they would come away with a 75-43 win.
The game was close for the first 13 minutes of the contest. Alexis Nelson hit a basket to give the Lady Knights an early lead…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |