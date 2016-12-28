Lincoln County farmers featured in online docu-series



Pictured clockwise from top left are Leah Johnson of Johnson Harvesting, Inc., Josh and Liz Fiedler of Fiedler Farm, |Agronomist Ben Brutlag of Red River Marketing, and Chad Olsen of Olsen Custom Farms.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County farmers have long stood among the leaders of agriculture in southwest Minnesota. From farms that have been in the same family for generations to custom­ized farming operations that spread across the na­tion, Lincoln County farm­ers have been noticed. Lake Benton farmers Josh and Liz Fiedler and Hen­dricks’s Chad Olsen have been featured in season two of CarbonTV’s “Ameri­can Harvest,” presented by Chevy Trucks.

