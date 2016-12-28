Lincoln County farmers featured in online docu-series
December 28, 2016
Pictured clockwise from top left are Leah Johnson of Johnson Harvesting, Inc., Josh and Liz Fiedler of Fiedler Farm, |Agronomist Ben Brutlag of Red River Marketing, and Chad Olsen of Olsen Custom Farms.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County farmers have long stood among the leaders of agriculture in southwest Minnesota. From farms that have been in the same family for generations to customized farming operations that spread across the nation, Lincoln County farmers have been noticed. Lake Benton farmers Josh and Liz Fiedler and Hendricks’s Chad Olsen have been featured in season two of CarbonTV’s “American Harvest,” presented by Chevy Trucks.
