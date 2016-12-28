Middle school girls are rolling along in basketball

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR middle school 7th and 8th grade girls have a combined 8 and 2 record in their five games leading to the Christmas break. A familiar name is doing the directing for the middle school program this year. A rather old and experienced coach by the name of Steve Krause is heading the program.

According to the coach, the kids are learning the game. “We have been very busy learning the game, the why’s of what we do, and the many basic fun­damentals of the game. They have been anxious to learn all they can.”

