RTR School Board discusses continued SWEC partner issues
December 28, 2016
Darwin Sietsema spoke to the RTR School Board last week in Ruthton.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Administration requested the board approve and authorize establishing an Alternative Learning Center (ALC) program. The program will operate under the guidelines and umbrella established between the Minnesota Department of Education and the SW/WC Service Cooperative.
Principal Daniel Bettin explained at last week’s regular meeting of the RTR School Board that an ALC helps a student struggling in the classroom.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |