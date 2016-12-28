RTR School Board discusses continued SWEC partner issues



Darwin Sietsema spoke to the RTR School Board last week in Ruthton.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Administration requested the board approve and authorize es­tablishing an Alternative Learn­ing Center (ALC) program. The program will operate under the guidelines and umbrella estab­lished between the Minnesota Department of Education and the SW/WC Service Coopera­tive.

Principal Daniel Bettin ex­plained at last week’s regular meeting of the RTR School Board that an ALC helps a student struggling in the classroom.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.