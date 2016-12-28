Winter weather makes this Christmas 2016 a memorable one
December 28, 2016
Freezing rain and high winds downed power lines throughout the area on Christmas Day.
By Mark Wilmes
While people in northern Minnesota endured blizzard conditions, area residents endured a different kind of Christmas Day storm, with thunderstorms, freezing rain, fog and high winds.
All this caused travel problems and plenty of power outages in the region.
Fog overnight Saturday into Christmas Day turned into a steady rain throughout the day. The combination of rain freezing on electrical lines and winds that topped out at nearly 70 miles per hour left downed lines and snapped poles in the area.
