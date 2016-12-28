Winter weather makes this Christmas 2016 a memorable one



Freezing rain and high winds downed power lines throughout the area on Christmas Day.

By Mark Wilmes

While people in north­ern Minnesota endured blizzard conditions, area residents endured a dif­ferent kind of Christmas Day storm, with thunder­storms, freezing rain, fog and high winds.

All this caused travel problems and plenty of power outages in the re­gion.

Fog overnight Satur­day into Christmas Day turned into a steady rain throughout the day. The combination of rain freez­ing on electrical lines and winds that topped out at nearly 70 miles per hour left downed lines and snapped poles in the area.

