Avera Tyler names new administrator

January 5, 2017

Allen Anderson of Monte­video has been selected to serve as the administrator at Avera Tyler and will begin his duties in this role on March 13.
With a background in health care management, Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business adminis­tration and a nursing home administrator license. He is currently pursuing a master of business administration degree with a health care emphasis.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |