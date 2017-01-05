City Council fills deputy clerk position at special meeting



Pictured at last week’s special meeting of the Tyler City Council, from left to right, are City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Councilperson Erick Harper, Mayor Merv Peterson, and Councilpersons Ivan Petersen, Cricket Raschke and Tim Sanderson.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler City Council met in special session on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the fire hall. City Adminis­trator Robert Wolfington told the council that after advertising for the Deputy City Clerk position, a total of 11 applications were re­ceived for the position recently vacated by Barb Powell.

“Four candidates were se­lected based on qualifications by the personnel committee,” Wolfington said. “The personnel committee offered interviews to those four candidates with one declining.”

