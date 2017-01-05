Knights of Columbus free throw shooting contest Jan. 19 in Tyler
January 5, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The annual Knights of Columbus council free throw shooting will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Tyler gym. The competition will start at 4 p.m. Any elementary or middle school student can ride the shuttle bus to Tyler, and can then ride the shuttle bus after the competition is over.
All boys and girls, ages 9 through 14, can compete.
For more information, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Sports |