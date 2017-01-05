Lions Clubs breakfast to benefit Wendland family



The Wendland family, from left to right— Lexi (with Jade the dog), Parker, Jenni, Hannah, Jerry and Maddi.

By Shelly Finzen

This past November, the unthinkable happened for the Wendland family. Jerry and Jenni Wendland and their four children, Lexie age 17, Parker age 16, Maddie age 14, and Hannah age 12, were left homeless by a fire that destroyed their home and nearly everything inside it.

On Nov. 6, 2016 Lexi Wendland arrived home from school. According to Jenni, “She arrived home from school around 4 o’clock and set her bag on the kitchen chair and did not notice any smoke nor did she smell any. She luckily let the dogs out and took her service dog out for her normal afternoon break…

