RTR girls fall to St. Clair in holiday tournament at SMSU

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Knights com­peted in the Poor Borch’s Girls’ Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednes­day of last week at South­west Minnesota State Uni­versity in Marshall.

RTR faced off against the St. Clair, Minnesota Cy­clones in Tuesday’s game. The Knights raced to a quick 9-3 lead to start the game, but the Cyclones charged back with 16 un­answered points to build a 19-9 advantage.

