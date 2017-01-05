RTR girls fall to St. Clair in holiday tournament at SMSU
January 5, 2017
Jonni Biren drives the baseline in last week’s game at SMSU.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR Knights competed in the Poor Borch’s Girls’ Holiday Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
RTR faced off against the St. Clair, Minnesota Cyclones in Tuesday’s game. The Knights raced to a quick 9-3 lead to start the game, but the Cyclones charged back with 16 unanswered points to build a 19-9 advantage.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.