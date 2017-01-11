Boys, girls split a pair with KMS

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Knights trav­eled to Kerkhoven on Thursday for a boys/girls double header basketball matchup. The boys picked up their seventh win on the season, with a 77-54 over the Fighting Saints. The Knights used a strong game on the boards to build a 12-point halftime lead, 41-29…

Coach Josh Fredrick­son’s girls’ team didn’t fare quite as well in their game, ending up on the short end of a 73-57 score. The loss was the seventh straight for the Lady Knights, who trailed by 11 at the half.

