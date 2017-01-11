Council handles new 2017 business
January 11, 2017
Pictured from left to right are City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Mayor Greg Peter, and Council-persons Erick Harper, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Outgoing Mayor Merv Peterson opened Monday evening’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council by thanking outgoing Councilpersons Ivan Petersen and Cricket Raschke for their service to the City of Tyler. He also offered congratulations to incoming Mayor Greg Peter and Councilpersons Scott Dressen and Kenny Jensen. Peterson was presented with a plaque for his years of service.
City Administrator Robert Wolfington handled the swearing in of the new members, who immediately took a spot on the council.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |