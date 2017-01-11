Grizzly gymnasts set Hendricks school record

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team trav­eled to Luverne to finish off 2016. The Grizzlies fell to the Lady Cardinals 133.425 to 132.45, despite posting their highest team score of the season.

Greta Johnson won the vault and bars with scores of 9.05 and 8.55, respec­tively. Katie Ekema fin­ished third on bars, scoring a personal best of 8.125.

