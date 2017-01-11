Knights girls fall to Blackjacks
January 11, 2017
Makenzie Buchert attracts a crowd of Blackjack defenders in the lane.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks took a nine-point lead into the half last Tuesday evening which proved to be the difference in a 73-64 win over the RTR Knights. The Knight girls matched the visiting Blackjacks bucket for bucket in the second half, but failed to close the gap.
