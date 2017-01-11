TACC Kickoff brings Time Warp Prom event



Entertainment at Saturday’s TACC Kickoff will be Adam Layman with special guest Lindsay Jensen.

By Mark Wilmes

The 2017 Tyler Area Community Club (TACC) Kickoff will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Kronborg Inn. This year’s event theme is Time Warp Prom. Attendees are encouraged (but not required) to wear prom attire from their favorite decade.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Adam Layman, with special guest Lindsay Jensen…

