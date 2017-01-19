Big Night for Hendricks-RTR gymnasts with defeat of Tigers

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Grizzly Gymnas­tics team had a big night in Marshall defeating the Tigers and setting new school records for team points in the Varsity and Junior Varsity competi­tions. The Hendricks-RTR Varsity scored 136.35 for the win over Marshall who scored 123.925. The pre­vious school record was 134.2 set in 2014.

“I’m so proud of our girls,” exclaimed Coach Sherri Johnson. “To set school records for JV and Varsity, plus lots of other personal bests and season highs is awesome. We are really working together as a team and having fun do­ing gymnastics! The great thing is we set school re­cords and we know we still can do better.

