Big Night for Hendricks-RTR gymnasts with defeat of Tigers
January 19, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Grizzly Gymnastics team had a big night in Marshall defeating the Tigers and setting new school records for team points in the Varsity and Junior Varsity competitions. The Hendricks-RTR Varsity scored 136.35 for the win over Marshall who scored 123.925. The previous school record was 134.2 set in 2014.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” exclaimed Coach Sherri Johnson. “To set school records for JV and Varsity, plus lots of other personal bests and season highs is awesome. We are really working together as a team and having fun doing gymnastics! The great thing is we set school records and we know we still can do better.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.