Huskie Gymnasts relive the 1980s
January 19, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team took part in the 1980s-themed Farmington Invitational over the weekend, finishing third in a nine-team invitational including two Farmington teams, Park, Red Wing, White Bear Lake, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Fairbault and The HERS (Minneapolis South, Roosevelt, Edison and Henry) with a score of 130.3.
Coach Sherri Johnson was excited to be back in action after the Christmas break. “It was so nice to have a meet again,” said Johnson. “Our meet earlier in the week was postponed, so we’ve had a long stretch without any competition.
