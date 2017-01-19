Huskie Gymnasts relive the 1980s

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team took part in the 1980s-themed Farmington Invitational over the weekend, finishing third in a nine-team invitational including two Farmington teams, Park, Red Wing, White Bear Lake, Glencoe-Sil­ver Lake, Fairbault and The HERS (Minneapolis South, Roosevelt, Edi­son and Henry) with a score of 130.3.

Coach Sherri John­son was excited to be back in action after the Christmas break. “It was so nice to have a meet again,” said John­son. “Our meet earlier in the week was post­poned, so we’ve had a long stretch without any competition.

