Lady Knights break losing streak with 60-39-win

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to the end of the earth last Monday to play basketball. Yes—in Ellsworth, the Ladies would finally find their third win of the year with a nice 60-39 victory.

Coach Fredrickson had this to say. “It is nice to win a game when you have to travel plenty to find it. The girls got a good start, which always helps when you are struggling. We had some other girls help us in the rebounding depart­ment and all the girls got to play some minutes.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.