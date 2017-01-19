Lady Knights play hard, but lose to good LQPV squad



Mya Christensen puts up a shot from the perimeter over a pair of Eagle defenders during Thursday’s loss to Lac qui Parle Valley.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Eagles from LQPV invaded the RTR gym last Thursday and came away with a 67-58 win over the RTR Lady Knights. The Lady Knights fought tooth and nail the whole game, but couldn’t overcome the better shooting Eagles.

Tina Haroldson and Alexis Nelson each scored five points the first nine minutes of play as the visi­tors had a 15 to 10 lead after that time. Haroldson would score another eight points the rest of the first half, which saw the Eagles owning an eight-point lead at intermission. The score was 35-27.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Alexis Nelson works into position for a shot during Thursday’s game against Lac qui Parle Valley.