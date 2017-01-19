Lady Knights suffer setback against Lakeview 75-53
January 19, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls, using a 3-pointer by Jonni Biren, a 2-pointer by Hallie Lingen and another 3-pointer by Mya Christensen, showed a nice four-point advantage at the halfway point of the first half. The score was 19-15. The visiting Lakers then showed some offensive spark as they would score 15 straight points to gain control of the game the rest of the way.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.