Volunteers help out at The Rock
January 19, 2017
Pictured from left to right are Shirley Schnell, Carroll Friedrichs, Wayde Kenneke and David Burbridge. Not pictured is Daryl Vos.
By Mark Wilmes
The Rock Christian Youth Center has been through many upgrades and renovations over the years, thanks to generous donations and volunteer labor. The most recent has taken place over the past few days as the upper level floor was stripped, sanded and refinished to a glossy shine.
The project took flight with the help of a $250 donation from Thrivent Financial, and Shirley Schnell, who initiated the process for receiving the funds.
