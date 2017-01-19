April 25, 1927 – Jan. 16, 2017

Memorial Mass for Walentyna Andersen, age 89 of Lake Benton, will be Friday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. Memorial visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Diamond Lake Cem­etery in Diamond Lake Township.

She died Monday, Jan. 16 at Sanford Luverne Hos­pice Cottage in Luverne.

Arrangements are pro­vided Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Lake Benton, Minnesota. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Walentyna Andersen, “The Honey Lady,” was born April 25, 1927 to Paw­el and Stefania (Donder) Jaskulski in Grudziadz, Poland. She grew up there and during her childhood was a survivor of the Ger­man occupation of Poland. She attended Copernicus University in Torun, Po­land where she studied economy and law. In 1963, while on her way to the mountains to go downhill skiing, she met Iver An­dersen. Upon his return to the United States, they began corresponding by letters. Sometime later, she accepted an invitation from Iver by letter to visit America. During her visit, Iver asked Walentyna to marry him and she accept­ed. The only problem was Iver was a beekeeper and she was very much afraid of bees. Walentyna’s fear of bees turned into fasci­nation as she resolved to learn to work with Iver and the 300-400 hives of bees. Iver died in 1980, leaving Walentyna to keep the bees and the Honey Corner business in opera­tion. In 1989 she met and married John Feuerstein, who shared an interest in the operation because his father had kept bees and they worked with about 70 hives. Walentyna had entered her honey at the Minnesota State Fair for years and had won prizes dating back to 1968. She retired in 2013. Follow­ing a knee surgery that year she entered recovery at DanebodVillage in Ty­ler and Minnesota Senior Care in LakeBenton. Re­cently she had a decline in health and entered the care of Sanford Hospice Cottage in Luverne, where she died Monday, Jan. 16 at the age of 89 years.

Walentyna was a mem­ber of St. Genevieve Catho­lic Church in LakeBenton. She was a member of the Beekeeper’s Association, Horticulture Society and Lake Benton Legion Aux­iliary. Walentyna enjoyed downhill skiing and teach­ing children to ski, travel­ling, winters in Poland, flowers, swimming, and she was very proud of her Polish heritage. Walentyna was very interested in the knowledge and practice of natural health and folk medicines. She especially enjoyed the work with her bees and sharing that pas­sion with others.

Walentyna is lovingly re­membered by her nieces—Bozena (and Benedykt) Suchomscy, Elzbieta (and Pawel) Jaskulski, Iwona Grezlikowska, Maria (and Jerzy) Hulewicz, Elzbieta (and Wieslaw) Polinski, and Maria (and Mieczys­law) Krol, all of Poland; many great-nieces and great-nephews; other fam­ily and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Pawel and Stefa­nia; first husband Iver An­dersen; second husband John Feurersten; three sisters, Justyna, Iwona and Jadwiga; and a brother, Pi­otr.

Blessed and eternal be her memory.