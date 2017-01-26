Changes coming to area home health
January 26, 2017
Hospice and home health services to soon shift, with local funds raised staying local
By Mark Wilmes
The ever-changing landscape of Avera Tyler will shift again in the coming weeks as the facility’s home health and hospice programs will become a part of Avera@Home and Hospice of Marshall.
The switch is part of a long line of changes over the past few months aimed at bringing the local hospital and all its services back to financial solvency.
Interim CEO Mary Maertens told the Tribute last week that there is good news to report on that front.
