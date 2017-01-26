Knights of Columbus crown 12 champions in Council action



Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest winners, from left to right in front, are Cassandra Reese, Allisyn Serreyn, Ally Nelson, Faith Thomsen, Allie Christiansen and McKinley Schreurs; in back are Tyler Wichmann, Isaac Dagel, Aiden Wichmann, Cody Wichmann, Dylan Anderson and Payton Hess.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Fifty-six girls and boys, from ages 9 through 14, participated in the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championships last Thursday in Tyler. All shooters shot 15 free throws in this first round of competition.

Cassandra Reese and Tyler Wichmann were the winners for the nine-year-old age bracket. Tyler beat Chase Christianson 7 to 6 to win for the boys.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.