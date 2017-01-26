Knights roll to ninth win of the year, 61-45

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The boys from RTR found their ninth win of the year in the RTR gym last Tuesday. The oppo­nent was the MCC Rebels. It was a non-conference game.

The Rebels had the early lead in this one when they would race to a quick 5-0 start. Buckets by Westin Kirk, Cooper Hansen and Carter Hansen gave the Knights the lead. Three-pointers by Chris Muecke and Garrett Kern saw an 18 to 7 advantage for the home team at the half way mark of the first half.

