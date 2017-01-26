Knights roll to ninth win of the year, 61-45
January 26, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The boys from RTR found their ninth win of the year in the RTR gym last Tuesday. The opponent was the MCC Rebels. It was a non-conference game.
The Rebels had the early lead in this one when they would race to a quick 5-0 start. Buckets by Westin Kirk, Cooper Hansen and Carter Hansen gave the Knights the lead. Three-pointers by Chris Muecke and Garrett Kern saw an 18 to 7 advantage for the home team at the half way mark of the first half.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |