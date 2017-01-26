One-Act competition begins Saturday



RTR High School will participate in the first round of the One-Act Play competition Saturday at Pipestone Area High School. The students will perform “Not by Chance” beginning at noon. Pictured left to right in front are Gwyn Duus, Zach Reese, Jocelyn Klein and Graham Petersen; in the second row are Stephanie Kuhlman, Lauren Johnson, Kiele Carlson, Emma Gunnare, Katy Broin, Grace Ekema, Ashley Borchert, Sydney Johansen and Max Schardin; and in the back row are Madison Witte, Katie Petersen, Andrea Escher, Emily Kern, Lacey Barke, Josh Reese and Alex Duus.

Filed under Community, School