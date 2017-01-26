RTR girls and boys ball teams win against RCW



Westin Kirk crashes the lane against the Jaguars on Thursday evening.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The girls and boys from RTR used big third quarters to win a dou­bleheader against the RCW Jaguars in Tyler last Thursday. The girls out­scored the Jaguars 17 to 7 to put the game on the proper side as the final was 53-30. The boys out­scored the Jaguars 29 to 12 in the third quarter to win the contest by a score of 76-36.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



RTR’s Alexis Nelson scrambles for a rebound against RCW last week.