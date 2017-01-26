RTR girls and boys ball teams win against RCW
January 26, 2017
Westin Kirk crashes the lane against the Jaguars on Thursday evening.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The girls and boys from RTR used big third quarters to win a doubleheader against the RCW Jaguars in Tyler last Thursday. The girls outscored the Jaguars 17 to 7 to put the game on the proper side as the final was 53-30. The boys outscored the Jaguars 29 to 12 in the third quarter to win the contest by a score of 76-36.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Filed under School, Sports |
RTR’s Alexis Nelson scrambles for a rebound against RCW last week.