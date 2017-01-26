RTR teams suffer losses to CMCS in close contests



Coach Josh Fredrickson maps out a plan during a break in the action during Friday’s game against Central Minnesota Christian.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR gym probably had their biggest crowd of the year to watch the girls and guys play some bas­ketball against the CMCS Bluejays. The RTR girls lost their game in overtime by a score of 54-48. The boys suffered a 55-45 setback to the third-rated team in the state in Class 1A.

The RTR girls owned a lead at intermission with the score being 22- 19. Tina Haroldson and Brooke Thomsen each had six points during the first half.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.