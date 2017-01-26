SWEC battles continue for RTR

By Mark Wilmes

Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt reported that the RTR district is again disputing charges from the Hendricks School District from the Southwest Educational Cooperative (SWEC). RTR received a bill with line items that included 100 percent of a bill from August legal fees from the SWEC attorney totaling $1,004.50 and September legal fees totaling $643.50. Orcutt told the board he called Mary Swensen at the Hendricks School asking for an explanation of why RTR would be billed for 100 percent of those charges.

“The response was that (board members) Peggy (Dunblazier) and Craig (Hess) requested this information,” Orcutt said. “My response was that they are SWEC board members. She responded that she was directed to charge that to RTR at 100 percent.”

