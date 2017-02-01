Busy week for Grizzly gymnasts

By Sherri Johnson

Grizzly Sports

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team packed in three meets in six days, starting the week hosting the Sisseton Redmen in a duel at The Barn on Jan. 23. The Grizzlies scored 132.175 to defeat Sisse­ton’s 114.45.

Greta Johnson won the vault and set a new school record with a score of 9.55. Sophie Johnson finished second with an 8.75. Brianna Bolish came in fourth with 8.4 and Maddie Ekema and Katie Ekema tied for fifth with scores of 8.25.

