Darrell Svendsen

Feb. 4, 1940 – Jan. 25, 2017

Darrell K. “Swede” Svendsen, age 76 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died of complications from multi­ple myeloma on Jan. 25.

Visitation was at Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Funeral services were held at Our Savior’s Lu­theran Church in Sioux Falls on Saturday, Jan.28 at 10:30 a.m.

Darrell was born Feb. 4, 1940 in Tyler, where he grew up (although some would say he never did!), served in the U.S. Army, and worked at “the phone company” in South Dakota until retiring about 1998.

He is survived by sons Scott (Krista) of Alvara­do, Texas, Steve (Robyn) of Magnolia, Texas, Tom (Wendy) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Dana (Leah) of Pierre, South Da­kota; seven grandchildren; six siblings; nieces and nephews; and his mother Ione Svendsen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his father, step-father, and infant brother Gary David.

Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Foundation, Feed­ing South Dakota, Special Olympics of S.D., or do­nor’s choice.