Gymnasts top Roosevelt
February 1, 2017
By Sherri Johnson
Grizzly Sports
Barn Bash Five, the annual gymnastics meet which matches the Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders, was held in The Barn on Jan. 20. Yankton, South Dakota visited Hendricks for the first time, making it a triangular meet. It was a full house as the Grizzlies battled the Gazelles and Rough Riders.
The Grizzlies topped the Rough Riders for the first time, defeating the Sioux Falls team 134.65 to 131.35. The team from Yankton won the meet with a score of 140.3.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.