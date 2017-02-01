Gymnasts top Roosevelt

By Sherri Johnson

Grizzly Sports

Barn Bash Five, the an­nual gymnastics meet which matches the Hen­dricks-RTR Grizzlies against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders, was held in The Barn on Jan. 20. Yankton, South Da­kota visited Hendricks for the first time, making it a triangular meet. It was a full house as the Grizzlies battled the Gazelles and Rough Riders.

The Grizzlies topped the Rough Riders for the first time, defeating the Sioux Falls team 134.65 to 131.35. The team from Yankton won the meet with a score of 140.3.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.